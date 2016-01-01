In the third week of December, Russia increased grain export supplies from the seaports
According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 16-23, 2016, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached 590.2 thsd tonnes, against 422.1 thsd tonnes shipped in the previous week. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 427.8 thsd tonnes, corn – 157.2 thsd tonnes, and peas – 5.2 thsd tonnes.
