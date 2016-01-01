In the third week of December, Russia increased grain export supplies from the seaports

Yesterday, 16:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 274

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 16-23, 2016, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached 590.2 thsd tonnes, against 422.1 thsd tonnes shipped in the previous week. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 427.8 thsd tonnes, corn – 157.2 thsd tonnes, and peas – 5.2 thsd tonnes.

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.