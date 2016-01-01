Agrinews

Russia: in the fourth week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports shipped over 0.7 mln tonnes of grains

In the period of December 20-27, 2016, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk ,Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 35 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 783 thsd tonnes, including over 688 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 28.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 14 countries: Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Yemen, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Sudan.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date, the sea ports continue loading 4-grade wheat, corn, paddy rice, lentils, and flaxseed on vessels, at the volume of more than 366 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Nigeria, Vietnam, Yemen, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Egypt, etc.

