Agrinews

13:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 291

Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy plans to revise the grain export volumes, specified in the Memorandum

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine is ready to change upwards the export volumes of grains and corn specified in the Memorandum of Understanding on the grain market, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Olena Kovalova on December 22.

In particular, as of December 2016 the general wheat exports in 2016/17 MY will reach 66.5% from 16.5 mln tonnes recorded in the Memorandum, barley - 74.8% from 5.6 mln tonnes, corn - 33.7% from 17.2 mln tonnes, respectively.

Taking into account the abovementioned figures, the Ministry plans to revise the export volumes of grains and corn towards increasing. O.Kovalova proposed to return to the issue in January-February, when the Ministry gets the updated data on corn production.

As a reminder, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and market participants provides cooperation on harmonization of the supply and demand balance characteristics of the grain market of Ukraine, including calculation of the limiting volumes of grain exports in order to ensure the domestic food security.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment