Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported 21.85 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 27, referring to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, wheat exports totaled 11.1 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.3 mln tonnes, and corn – 6.4 mln tonnes. Also, flour export volumes reached 167.1 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 166.5 thsd tonnes.
