Ukraine: in January-November, Nika-Tera transshipped over 1.9 mln tonnes of grains

In January-November of 2016, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) shipped 1.975 mln tonnes of grain cargoes, which formed 56.96% of the general cargo turnover (3.468 mln tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on December 28. Also, the terminal shipped 297.5 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers (8.58%) and 1.186 mln tonnes of bulk cargoes (34.22%).

In particular, in November 2016 Nika-Tera transshipped 455.6 thsd tonnes of cargoes, including 299.2 thsd tonnes of grains, 30.5 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers, and 118.4 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes. In the reporting month, the terminal processed 35 dry bulk carriers.

According to the Chairman of Nika-Tera specialized sea port, Oleksandr Gaidu, the port continues developing the complex for grain transshipment, and enhancing its services - Nika-Tera put into operation a system for cleaning and drying of grain crops, which treats grains directly in the port, and brings the export-oriented quality to the goods.

