In November 2016, Kazakhstan produced record volumes of vegetable oils
According to the Agency of Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in November 2016 the production volumes of vegetable oils reached record figures — 34.7 thsd tonnes. During three months of 2016/17 MY (September-November), the figure exceeded the production of vegetable oils in the same period last season by 18%, and totaled 99.5 thsd tonnes.
It should be noted a significant increase in processing rates of sunflower seed, flaxseed and soybeans, which mainly stimulated such record figures in the market segment of vegetable oils. Therefore, in November the production of sunflower oil in Kazakhstan reached 22.4 thsd tonnes, flaxseed and soybean oils – 2.3 thsd tonnes each.
