In 2016, Russia harvested 119.1 mln tonnes of grains in clean weight - Rosstat

In the current year, the general harvest of grains and pulses in Russia totaled 119.129 mln tonnes in clean weight, which is significantly more compared with last year volumes (104.8 mln tonnes), reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 28.

In particular, the harvest volumes of wheat increased to 73.268 mln tonnes, against 61.786 mln tonnes last year. Also, barley harvest grew to 17.988 mln tonnes, against 17.546 mln tonnes; corn for grain – 13.831 mln tonnes, against 13.173 mln tonnes; rye - 2.544 mln tonnes, against 2.087 mln tonnes; and triticale - 624 thsd tonnes, against 565 thsd tonnes.

Furthermore, in the current year Russia increased production volumes of late grain crops: buckwheat – 1.187 mln tonnes, against 861 thsd tonnes; oats - 4.756 mln tonnes, against 4.356 mln tonnes; and millet - 631 thsd tonnes, against 572 thsd tonnes.

But in 2016, rice became the only grain crop which harvest volumes slightly declined to 1.078 mln tonnes, as opposed to 1.11 mln tonnes in 2015.

