2016

In 2016, NIBULON increased agricultural commodities production

In 2016, NIBULON increased its agricultural production volumes by 10% compared with the previous year - to 340 thsd tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on December 28.

According to the Deputy General Director of agricultural production Kostiantyn Khmelnytskyi, early spring crops vegetation, prolonged spring with low air temperatures, rains at the end of spring and in the first half of summer, had a good impact on the harvest results of early grain crops. In particular, the point is the increase of early grain crops yield, which in the current year totaled 4.34 t/ha – the second highest result since 2009 (4.36 t/ha). So, the company harvested more than 123.8 thsd tonnes of early grain crops.

According to the announcement, in 2016 the harvest volumes of corn totaled nearly 142 thsd tonnes. In addition, the production of sunflower seed reached 36.9 thsd tonnes, with the average yield at 2.29 t/ha.

Also, 2016 was successful for NIBULON branches involved in livestock farming. “We have achieved positive result in 11 months. The profitability of production has increased by 14%. Khmilnyk branch (Vinnytsia oblast) and Chudnivska branch (Zhytomyr oblast) have demonstrated the best results”, - noted the head of the department of animal husbandry and products of its processing, Oleksandr Klochkov.

