Source: APK-Inform

Russia expanded the geography of wheat supplies to Sub-Saharan Africa

In the current season, Russia significantly increased the export volumes of wheat to the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, and expanded a number of countries of the region which purchased the Russian grain for the first time, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on December 29.

In particular, since July 1, 2016, Russia supplied 48.5 thsd tonnes of wheat to Mali, 12.1 thsd tonnes – to Namibia, 9.5 thsd tonnes – to Burkina Faso, 5 thsd tonnes - Cabo Verde, and 100 tonnes - to Mauritius.

In previous years, Russia did not supply wheat to the reporting countries, added Rosselkhoznadzor.

In addition, in 2016/17 MY Cameroon significantly increased purchases of the Russian grain - to 126.3 thsd tonnes (up 25 times compared with the previous season), Senegal - 122 thsd tonnes (up 1.5 times), Mauritania - 114 thsd tonnes (up 2.3 times more), and Uganda - 81 thsd tonnes (up almost 2 times).

In the first half of 2016/17 MY, the following countries of Sub-Saharan Africa became the main buyers of Russian wheat: Nigeria (0.7 mln tonnes), South Africa (0.4 mln tonnes), Sudan (0.3 mln tonnes) Kenya (296 thsd tonnes).

