In 2016/17 MY, Japan increased the imports of Russian corn
The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported a significant increase of the supplied volumes of Russian corn to Japan in the current season, declared the press-service of the department on December 29.
In particular, since the beginning of 2016/17 MY Japan imported 227.2 thsd tonnes of corn from Russia, up 17.5 times compared with the whole last season (13 thsd tonnes).
Also, in the period of July-December of 2016 Japan imported 5.6 thsd tonnes of Russia wheat (in 2015/16 MY - 9.8 thsd tonnes), and 12.6 thsd tonnes of Russia barley (43.8 thsd tonnes).
