In November 2016, Ukraine exported record volumes of sunflower oil
According to APK-Inform figures, in November 2016 Ukraine exported record volumes of sunflower oil at 535.6 thsd tonnes, an increase of 23% compared with the previous month, and up 44% compared with November 2015.
During the first 3 months of the season-2016/17 (September-November), the country exported 1.24 mln tonnes of sunflower oil, up 31% compared with the same period last season. India took the first position in the list of countries-importers, with a share of 31%, and demonstrated a wide margin from other participants of the rating. China took the second position with a share of 15%, and Iran – the third, with 10%. In the reporting period, the EU-28 countries took 21% of the general exports.
Also, Ukraine managed to reach such absolute maximum figures due to record volumes of sunflower seed processing in the country.
According to APK-Inform forecast, in 2016/17 MY Ukraine will supply nearly 5.2 mln tonnes of sunflower oil on foreign markets.
