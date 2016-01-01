Ukraine: in January-November, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service
In January-November of 2016, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 13.5% compared with the same period of 2015, informed the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the costs for plant growing commodities production raised by 10.3% compared with the last year period, and animal commodities – up 21.4%.
According to the statistics data, in November 2016 the costs of agricultural production increased by 0.9% compared with the previous month level.
Also, the cost index for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 3.1% compared with January-November of 2015.
