Source: APK-Inform

Russian fat-and-oil producers have to work with zero margin – expert

To date, Russian fat-and-oil enterprises, which are dealing with sunflower oil production and exports only, without deep processing mechanisms, have to work with zero margin in terms of constant competition for oilseed raw materials, declared the Director for Strategic Development at EFKO Group, Vladislav Romantsev.

After the planned fall of the export duties on sunflower seed to 6.5%, and at the expense of some differentiation of the duties on sunflower oil at 37% and sunflower seed at 26%, the largest importer of sunflower oil - Turkey – decided to focus on sunflower seed purchases, as oilseed raw materials for further processing. In addition to the loss of production facilities, competition on the global market, Russian fat-and-oil producers also started competing with the Turks for oilseed raw materials, said the expert.

As for possible measures of state support for the industry, V.Romantsev stressed that they require not only subsidies, but also special protective measures to ensure the domestic market with raw materials, to supply the finished products on the global market.

