Yesterday, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform

In 2016/17 MY, Russia to export 40 mln tonnes of grains – A.Tkachev

In the current season, Russia will export 40 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on December 30.

Also, he informed that Russia harvested record 119 mln tonnes of grains in 2016, which increased the export potential of the country.

As a reminder, previously the Ministry of Agriculture estimated the export potential in the current season at the level of 35-40 mln tonnes.

