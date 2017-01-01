Agrinews

In 2017, Mariupol Sea Trading Port to begin constructing a new grain complex

In 2017, SE Mariupol Sea Trading Port plans to begin constructing the first stage of a new grain complex, said the Director of the Port, Alexander Oleinik.

According to him, the company plans to build a specialized grain loading complex with the annual capacity of 2 mln tonnes. The general capacity for simultaneous grain storage will reach 131 thsd tonnes. For the first stage of the terminal, the company will build 10 silos by 57 thsd tonnes each. Also, it is planned to purchase a vessel-loading machine with capacity of 1 thsd tonnes per hour. In addition, it is planned construct a dryer with the daily capacity of 3 thsd tonnes.

Construction of the first stage of the grain complex will take place at the expense of the state enterprise Mariupol Sea Trading Port, it will start in 2017 and get completed by the end of 2018. The Port will attract investors for development of the second stage of construction. And the whole project will be finished in 2019, the general costs are estimated at 900 mln UAH, A.Oleynik said.

