Russia: plans to build new plants for deep processing of soybeans and grains in Stavropol Krai

LLC Soybean protein products plans to build a plant for deep processing of soybean in Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, declared the Minister of Agriculture of Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Sitnikov on December 26.

According to him, to date the project is at the early execution stage only, and the estimated sum of investments in the project totals 30 bln RUR, the design capacity - 170 thsd tones per year.

In addition, the project of LLC First Stavropol Agro-processing Company to construct a plant for deep processing of grain crops is also at the beginning stage.

The sum of future investments in the project is expected at 8.5 bln RUR, and its design capacity totals 250 thsd tones per year, added V.Sitnikov.

