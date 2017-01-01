Agrinews

January 4

Ukraine exported record volume of grains in 2016 - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2016, Ukraine exported more than 36 mln tonnes of grains, up 13% compared with the previous year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on January 4.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Kutovyi mentioned that such high result was achieved due to the record grain production.

Experts forecast the exported volume to reach 41.6 mln tonnes in 2017, due to intensive activity of the industry.

