12:10 Source: APK-Inform

In 2016, NIBULON transported and exported more than 2 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds

The agricultural holding NIBULON continued increasing its volumes of river traffic. Thus, in 2016 NIBULON transported and shipped for exports more than 2 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds, and realized nearly 400 voyages on the rivers Dnieper and Southern Bug, declared the press-service of the company on January 4.

It is noted that in the summer NIBULON put into operation a new completely automatic transshipment terminal on the river Southern Bug in Voznesensk (Mykolaiv oblast), and completed dredging works on the river, resulting in development of navigable condition to 134 km waterway. Thus, in August 2016 NIBULON delivered its commercial boat to Voznesensk for the first time in 25 recent years.

Generally, in 2016 the shipping company realized out 170 voyages on the Southern Bug, and transported 300 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds. As a result, the company exceeded the best indicator of the Soviet period by river traffic rates in 6 times, because in that period the annual transportation volumes totaled 50 thsd tonnes of grains only.

