In 2016, Russia increased grain export supplies from the seaports
According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in 2016 the export volumes of major grains (wheat, corn and barley) from the Russian sea ports reached 24.3 mln tonnes, against 22.9 mln tonnes shipped in the previous year. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 18.2 mln tonnes, corn – 4.3 mln tonnes, barley – 1.8 mln tonnes, and peas – 0.5 mln tonnes.
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to consider the possibility of developing of stock exchange mechanism for grain exports
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Russia exported over 19 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 11:30
-
EU officially renewed the sanctions against Russia for 6 months
January 4, 14:35
-
Russia: plans to build new plants for deep processing of soybeans and grains in Stavropol Krai
January 3, 14:05
-
In 2016/17 MY, Russia to export 40 mln tonnes of grains – A.Tkachev
January 3, 10:00
-
In November, Russia exported record volumes of sunflower oil - APK-Inform
December 30 2016, 17:30