January 4, 13:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 513

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in 2016 the export volumes of major grains (wheat, corn and barley) from the Russian sea ports reached 24.3 mln tonnes, against 22.9 mln tonnes shipped in the previous year. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 18.2 mln tonnes, corn – 4.3 mln tonnes, barley – 1.8 mln tonnes, and peas – 0.5 mln tonnes.

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.