Agrinews

January 4, 14:35 Source: APK-Inform Views: 920

EU officially renewed the sanctions against Russia for 6 months

On December 19, the Council of the European Union amended the Decision 2014/512/CFSP concerning restrictive measures against Russia, and renewed its action until July 31, 2017. The Official Journal of the European Union published the Decision 2016/2315 on December 20.

According to the announcement, the Decision shall apply until July 31, 2017, and enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

As a reminder, on July 1, 2016, the Council renewed Decision 2014/512/CFSP until January 31, 2017, in order to enable it to further assess the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment