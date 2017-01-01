EU agreed to increase the quotas for Ukrainian agrarians
In 2016, the European Union agreed to increase the quotas for Ukrainian agricultural producers, and the negotiation process has a great potential for their further growth, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on January 3.
According to him, in the very beginning of negotiations the partners reluctantly discussed the issue. But the consistent team work and persistence of the Ministry had its effect.
In particular, Ukrainian producers of agricultural commodities will have additional quotas for corn, wheat, honey, groats, processed tomatoes, etc. at the general sum of 195.95 mln USD.
It is noted that the proposal of the European Commission to increase the existing quotas for certain types of agricultural products in order to enlarge the access of some positions of Ukrainian products to the European market in addition to the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement, will be valid for 3 years, and should be approved by the European Parliament and the EU member-states.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In several years, NIBULON to increase the annual volume of river transportation to 4 mln tonnes
Yesterday, 17:15
-
Ukraine: during 10 months of 2016, foreign trade turnover of agricultural goods totaled 15.3 bln USD
Yesterday, 12:50
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased grain cargoes shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
Yesterday, 11:00
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased vegetable oils shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
Yesterday, 10:10
-
In 2016, NIBULON transported and exported more than 2 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds
January 4, 12:10
-
Ukraine: agrarians to receive state support at 1% of the product capacity – T.Kutovyi
January 4, 11:15