Yesterday, 10:10 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased vegetable oils shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

In 2016, the Ukrainian sea ports processed 4.7 mln tonnes of bulk vegetable oils, an increase of 17.8% compared with 2015 volumes, informed the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

In particular, state stevedoring companies processed 171.75 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (up 12% compared with 2015 volumes), private stevedoring companies at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority – 3.75 mln tonnes (up 23.8%), stevedoring companies at their own berths – 787.8 thsd tonnes (down 3.6%).

According to the announcement, in the reporting period Mykolaiv Sea Trade Port shipped 1.99 mln tonnes of veg oils, up 69.8% compared with the previous year. Also, Sea Commercial Port of Chernomorsk shipped 1.31 mln tonnes of veg oils (down 16.6%), Sea Commercial Port of Yuzhnyi – 1.05 mln tonnes (up 10.2%), Odessa Sea Commercial Port – 120.6 thsd tonnes (up 10.4%), Mariupol Port — 89.06 thsd tonnes (down 10.9%), Izmail Port – 82.69 thsd tonnes (up 54.6%), and Kherson Port – 61.17 thsd tonnes (up 2 times).

