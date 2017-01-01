Agrinews

Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased grain cargoes shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

In 2016, the Ukrainian sea ports processed 40.31 mln tonnes of grain cargoes (including 39.4 mln tonnes of grains), an increase of 7.5% compared with 2015 volumes. In particular, the grain exports totaled 36.79 mln tonnes (up 6.6%), declared the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

In the reporting period, state stevedoring companies processed 3.07 mln tonnes of grains at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (down 25.5% compared with 2015 volumes), private stevedoring companies at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority – 20.96 mln tonnes (up 21.3%), and stevedoring companies at their own berths – 16.28 mln tonnes (up 1.1%).

In addition, Mykolaiv Sea Trade Port processed 9.09 mln tonnes of grain cargoes, up 3.7% compared with the same index in 2015.

Also, Odessa Sea Commercial Port transshipped 8.16 mln tonnes of grain cargoes (down 5.2%), Commercial Port of Yuzhnyi – 8.21 mln tonnes (down 25.9%), Sea Commercial Port of Chernomorsk – 8.02 mln tonnes (up 57.6%), Oktiabrsk Port – 3.05 mln tonnes (up 24.6%), Kherson Port – 1.27 mln tonnes (up 32.6%), Berdiansk Port – 1.02 mln tonnes (up 2%), Mariupol Port – 779.21 thsd tonnes (up 79.8%), Reni Port – 469.9 thsd tonnes (up 91.2%), and Izmail Port – 217.6 thsd tonnes (up 36.3%).

