Russia exported over 19 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of December 28, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 19.734 mln tonnes, a decrease of 3.7% compared with the same period last season (20.496 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 15.445 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes, barley – 1.834 mln tonnes, corn – 2.321 mln tonnes, and other grains – 133 thsd tonnes.
