Yesterday, 12:50 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: during 10 months of 2016, foreign trade turnover of agricultural goods totaled 15.3 bln USD

In January-October of 2016, the foreign trade turnover of agricultural products in Ukraine totaled 15.3 bln USD, or 25.5% of the general foreign trade turnover in Ukraine. At the same time, the exports of products of the agricultural sector totaled almost 12 bln USD, or 41.1% of the general exports of Ukrainian goods, the imports - 3.3 bln USD, or 10.8% of the general imports to Ukraine, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on January 4.

In particular, in the reporting period Ukraine increased the exports of the following agricultural products: sunflower oil - up 22.3% (or 525.8 mln USD), sugar - up 2.4 times (65.1 mln USD), poultry meat and offal - up 24.1% (46.6 mln USD), wheat bran, feed meal, and other wastes - up 14.7% (7.2 mln USD), fresh or chilled beef – up 34.3% (7.1 mln USD).

To date, the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine provides more than 40% of the general country's exports. Ukraine has a significant export potential in the market sector, and will continue opening new markets for agricultural producers. 277 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises already have the right to export their products to the EU, which is a good proof of compliance of domestic agricultural products with the international standards, commented the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Kutovyi.

