Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to consider the possibility of developing of stock exchange mechanism for grain exports

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia proposed to consider the possibility of introducing a stock exchange mechanism for grain export operations, declared the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Vladimir Volik.

According to V.Volik, the Ministry plans to increase the discounts for transportation of exported grains in order to motivate companies-exporters in such mechanism. To date, the officials are discussing the issue with representatives of JSC Russian Railways.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture proposed to hold some part of intervention transactions through exchange trading mechanism, because it is more transparent and understandable than the current one. In such case, the logistics structure will begin developing in more civilized way, said V.Volik.

