In several years, NIBULON to increase the annual volume of river transportation to 4 mln tonnes
In the following 2-3 years, the company NIBULON plans to increase the annual volumes of river transportation of agricultural products by the rivers Dnieper and Southern Bug to 4 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company.
In addition, NIBULON plans to put into operation nearly 10 modern elevators, which will increase the storage capacities to 2.5 mln tonnes of grains.
Also, the company plans to increase the deadweight capacities of own cargo fleet to 250 thsd tonnes, and reconstruct its ship-repairing yard Nibulon, which will allow building 15 new vessels per year.
NIBULON plans to realize the reporting projects with the support of the European Investment Bank, added the press-service.
