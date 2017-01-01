Agrinews

January 9, 10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 543

Ukraine: during 9 months of 2016, the agricultural industry provided over 50% of the growth in capital investments to the economy

In January-September period of 2016, the share of the agro-industrial complex in the general growth of capital investments in Ukraine totaled 51.3%, including agriculture - 39.6%, food industry – 11.7%, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on January 6.

In the reporting period, the volume of capital investments, spent in the agro-industrial sector of the Ukrainian economy, totaled 41.5 bln UAH, noted the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Kutovyi.

According to him, the reporting sum exceeded the previous index in the same period of 2015 by 14.8 bln UAH (or 55.4%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment