Ukraine: during 9 months of 2016, the agricultural industry provided over 50% of the growth in capital investments to the economy
In January-September period of 2016, the share of the agro-industrial complex in the general growth of capital investments in Ukraine totaled 51.3%, including agriculture - 39.6%, food industry – 11.7%, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on January 6.
In the reporting period, the volume of capital investments, spent in the agro-industrial sector of the Ukrainian economy, totaled 41.5 bln UAH, noted the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Kutovyi.
According to him, the reporting sum exceeded the previous index in the same period of 2015 by 14.8 bln UAH (or 55.4%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: UFEB forecasted the growth of agricultural exports in 2016
Yesterday, 14:50
-
Ukraine exported over 23 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 13:25
-
UAC and the Chinese Commerce Association signed a memorandum of cooperation
Yesterday, 11:10
-
Ukraine: during two recent weeks, the seaports exported nearly 1.5 mln tonnes of grains
January 9, 12:00
-
In 2016, the European part of the CIS to harvest 189 mln tonnes of grains - FAO
January 6, 10:20
-
In several years, NIBULON to increase the annual volume of river transportation to 4 mln tonnes
January 5, 17:15