January 9, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 456

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 23, 2016 — January 5, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached 985 thsd tonnes. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 774.2 thsd tonnes, corn – 179.9 thsd tonnes, and barley – 30.9 thsd tonnes.

