January 9

Azerbaijan increased the exports of agricultural products

In January-November of 2016, Azerbaijan exported agricultural products at the sum of 381.22 mln USD, an increase of 21.6% compared with the same period of the previous year, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

According to the announcement, fruits and vegetables formed most of the exports of agricultural products from the country (336.43 mln USD).

Also, in January-November period Azerbaijan exported 12.14 thsd tonnes of raw hides at 12.248 mln USD (up 59.3%), and 16.57 thsd tonnes of oats at 2.57 mln USD (last year the country did not export the product at all).

