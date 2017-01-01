Agrinews

UAC and the Chinese Commerce Association signed a memorandum of cooperation

Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) and the Chinese Commerce Association (ССА) signed a memorandum of cooperation, declared the press-service of the UAC on December 16.

It is noted that the Memorandum will contribute to further development of business contacts of Ukrainian and Chinese entrepreneurs, and looking for solutions to various problematic issues of business cooperation between agricultural enterprises, as well as the exchange of relevant information about the condition of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and their priority goals for further development.

To date, the export segment of agricultural products in Ukraine is the most active direction. Basing on the Declaration on strategic cooperation with Ukraine, Chine is ready to develop further work with the country in such difficult time, including both modernization of production, joint venture companies, and financing. In 2015, China has become the market №1 for the exports of Ukrainian products. But the Chinese market is very large, and the Ukrainian products take less than 1% of the market only. So, there are extraordinary opportunities to enlarge the Ukrainian exports, noted the Director at ССА, Ruslan Osipenko.

According to the President of the All-Ukrainian public organization Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation, Leonid Kozachenko, signing of the Memorandum between UAC and ССА will facilitate coming of Ukrainian agricultural enterprises on the Chinese market.

