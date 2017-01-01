Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:45

Kazakhstan: in 2016, the prices for agricultural products increased

Last year, the prices of agricultural producers for agricultural commodities in Kazakhstan increased by 7.5%, declared the Committee of statistics at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 10.

It is noted that in 2016, the prices of plant growing products increased by 6.1%, livestock products - up 9.4%.

In particular, buckwheat prices grew by 26.5%, wheat - up 8.3%, rye - up 6.2%, barley - up 4.7%, millet - up 2.6%, oats - up 2.1%, corn - up 0.9%, while the prices of rice reduced by 13.5%.

