Russia: since beginning of 2017, Krasnodar Krai seaports shipped nearly 350 thsd tonnes of grains
Since the beginning of January 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk ,Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 20 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 346 thsd tonnes, including over 262 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on January 11.
In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 9 countries, including Turkey, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Armenia, Libya, etc.
Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date, the sea ports continue loading 4-grade wheat, corn, barley, wheat bran, sunflower meal, paddy rice, and rice millfeed on vessels, at the volume of more than 272 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Korea, Libya, Egypt, Yemen, etc.
