January 12, 15:45 Source: APK-Inform

India continued actively importing Ukrainian wheat

In the current season, India became one of the key countries-importers of Ukrainian wheat – in the period of July-November of 2016, the country received nearly 10% of the general shipments of the grain of Ukrainian origin.

In particular, in November 2016 wheat supplies to India reached almost 258 thsd tonnes, or 18% of the general exports in the reporting month. So, in November India took the second position in the rating of countries-importers, following Indonesia only, which imported more than 319 thsd tonnes of wheat, or 23% of the general supplies.

According to the USDA experts, in the current season the imports of wheat to India can reach 3 mln tonnes, as opposed to 471 thsd tonnes last season. Such significant increase is caused by revision of the India's import duties on wheat, declining grain stocks in the country, and some concerns about the future harvest volumes. Therefore, in terms of the APK-Inform forecast of Ukrainian wheat export potential at 15 mln tonnes, the domestic grain is able to cover a significant share of the Indian imports.

