Kazakhstan: in 2016, Food Contract Corporation exported over 190 thsd tonnes of grains
In 2016, NC Food Contract Corporation JSC supplied 190.4 thsd tonnes of grains on foreign markets, declared the press-service of the Corporation on January 12.
In particular, the company exported nearly 83 thsd tonnes of grains to Iran, nearly 73 thsd tonnes to China, and over 34 thsd tonnes to Central Asia.
