Russia: sunflower oil has new potential opportunities for advancement – Syngenta
In accordance to the Blue Ocean Strategy, there are at least three potential opportunities for advancement on the Russian market of sunflower oil, declared representatives of Syngenta, Luis Carlos Alonso and Kirill Arkhipov.
In particular, crude sunflower oil can be made to Russian premium vegetable oil or Extra Virgin sunflower oil. Also, there is a potential of positioning of high-oleic sunflower oil in both stand-alone usage and various blends.
According to Syngenta representatives, positioning of traditional sunflower oil as ingredient to various cosmetic goods is another version of the product promotion.
