January 16

Russia exported over 20 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of January 11, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 20.756 mln tonnes, a decrease of 0.1% compared with the same period last season (20.767 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 16.285 mln tonnes (up 4.9%) from the reporting export volumes, barley – 1.874 mln tonnes (down 42.6%), and corn – 2.459 mln tonnes (up 6.2%).

