Kazakhstan: in 2016, agricultural commodities production increased by 5.5%

In 2016, the volumes of agricultural commodities production in Kazakhstan totaled 3.6158 trln KZT, an increase of 5.5% compared with the same figure in 2015, declared the Committee of statistics at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, in the reporting period the production of plant growing goods totaled 1.9947 trln KZT, livestock products - 1.6117 trln KZT, and agricultural services - 9.4 trln KZT.

