Kazakhstan: in 2016, agricultural commodities production increased by 5.5%
In 2016, the volumes of agricultural commodities production in Kazakhstan totaled 3.6158 trln KZT, an increase of 5.5% compared with the same figure in 2015, declared the Committee of statistics at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, in the reporting period the production of plant growing goods totaled 1.9947 trln KZT, livestock products - 1.6117 trln KZT, and agricultural services - 9.4 trln KZT.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: as of January 1, grain stocks totaled nearly 15 mln tonnes
Yesterday, 15:50
-
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to break records in flaxseed production and exports - APK-Inform
Yesterday, 10:10
-
Kazakhstan decreased export prices for wheat flour
January 13, 14:15
-
Kazakhstan: export prices for agricultural goods increased by 13.7%
January 13, 13:50
-
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to harvest record volumes of sunflower seed - APK-Inform
January 13, 09:50
-
Kazakhstan: in 2016, Food Contract Corporation exported over 190 thsd tonnes of grains
January 12, 16:10