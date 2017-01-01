Ukraine: in 2016, selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
In 2016, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 6.1% compared with the same figure in 2015, declared the press-service of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 9.7%, and the prices for livestock commodities - down 2.6%.
