In the Ist quarter of 2016/17 MY, Russia exported record volumes of corn - APK-Inform

Since the beginning of the current season, Russia continues exporting corn with rather record rates. So, in the period of October-December of 2016/17 MY Russia increased foreign shipments of the grain to record indices for the reporting period - 1.9 mln tonnes, up 1.5 compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY.

