Yesterday, 13:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 252

Since the beginning of the current season, Russia continues exporting corn with rather record rates. So, in the period of October-December of 2016/17 MY Russia increased foreign shipments of the grain to record indices for the reporting period - 1.9 mln tonnes, up 1.5 compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY.

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.