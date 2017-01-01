Agrinews

Yesterday, 15:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 462

Ukraine: sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukrainian agrarians planted winter crops for the harvest-2017 throughout the areas of 7.2 mln ha. Sprouts of winter crops in Ukraine appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha, or 95% of the planted areas, informed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on January 13.

According to the announcement, as of the reporting date 83% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (5.6 mln ha), and 17% - in poor and thinned condition (1.2 mln ha). 5% of the areas (nearly 349.5 thsd tonnes) did not show sprouts yet.

In addition, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 855.9 thsd ha (95%) from the general planted areas of 899.2 thsd ha, including 82% of the areas (697.4 thsd ha) in good and satisfactory condition, 18% (157.2 thsd ha) - in weak and thinned condition. At the same time, rapeseed sprouts did not appear throughout 43.3 thsd ha.

According to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, large-scale snow covering at Ukrainian fields provided significant moisture content, which will support good harvest of winter crops in 2017.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment