Kazakhstan: as of January 1, grain stocks totaled nearly 15 mln tonnes
As of January 1, 2017, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 14.819 mln tonnes (down 1.82 mln tonnes compared with the previous month figures), reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 16. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 3.5 mln tonnes of grains.
Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks – nearly 12 mln tonnes, including 9.9 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 713.2 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.4 mln tonnes of wheat for seeds.
Also, corn stocks totaled 176.4 thsd tonnes, rice – 268 thsd tonnes, barley – 1.731 mln tonnes, rye – 32 thsd tonnes, oats – 224.5 thsd tonnes, buckwheat – 52.1 thsd tonnes, millet – 39 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops – 130.4 thsd tonnes.
