Yesterday, 17:00

In 2016/17 MY, Russia to have record total supply of sunflower seed - APK-Inform

According to preliminary results of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), in 2016/17 MY the general harvest of sunflower seed in Russia broke a record at 10.7 mln tonnes in clean weight, an increase of 13% compared with the previous season (9.5 mln tonnes). At the same time, the reporting growth of oilseed production growth was caused by both increasing of the planted areas by 7%, to 7.5 mln ha, and increasing of the oilseed yield to a record at 1.51 t/ha, against 1.45 t/ha in the previous season.

Taking into account the achieved production index of sunflower seed, APK-Inform analysts estimated the total supply of the oilseed in Russia in 2016/17 MY at the record level of 11.2 mln tonnes, including 10.1 mln tonnes for processing to oil.

