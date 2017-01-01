Agrinews

January 18

In 2016, Ukraine exported record volumes of sunflower oil

Last year,Ukraine supplied 4.8 mln tonnes of sunflower oil on foreign markets, an increase of 23% compared with the results in 2015, which became a record, declared the association of enterprises for vegetable oils and fats production and processing Ukroliyaprom on January 16.

It is noted that the exports of fat-and-oil commodities in monetary terms reached 4.8 bln USD, against 4.2 bln USD in the previous year.

According to the announcement, the share of fat-and-oil commodities in the general volumes of goods supplying from Ukraine totaled 13%, in the export of agricultural products - 30%, and the exports of food products – 70%.

As a reminder, in 2016 Ukrainian agrarians harvested record volumes of sunflower seed - 13.6 mln tonnes.

