January 18, 11:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 646

Russia: in the second week of January, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains

In the period of January 9-17, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 22 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 456 thsd tonnes, including over 234 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on January 18.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 13 countries, including Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Libya, South Korea,Yemen, Nigeria, Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire, Georgia, Mali and Senegal.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date, the sea ports continue loading 4-grade wheat, corn, sunflower meal, and corn stillages on vessels, at the volume of more than 265 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Nigeria, Libya, Vietnam, Egypt, etc.

