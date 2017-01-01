Ukraine: in 2016, agricultural commodities production increased - State Statistics Service
In 2016, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 6.1% compared with the same period in 2015 at the expense of rising production volumes of plant growing commodities, announced the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 18.
In particular, the production of plant growing products grew by 9.7%, while livestock products – down 2.6%.
According to the statistics figures, in the reporting period agricultural enterprises increased the production indices by 9.8%, and households of the population – up 1.5%.
