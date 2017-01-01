Agrinews

January 18, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 622

In 2016, Uzbekistan increased agricultural production

In Uzbekistan, the production volumes of goods and services in agriculture, forestry and fishing industry increased by 6.6% compared with 2015, declared the State Committee on statistics of the Republic of Uzbekistan on January 17.

It is noted that the growth of agricultural production was caused by significant increase in the production of plant growing and livestock products.

The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing industry in the structure of gross value added of the country totaled 17.6%, explained the State Committee.

In particular, in 2016 the general harvest of grains totaled 8.264 mln tonnes, up 87.2 thsd tonnes or 1.1% compared with 2015.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment