January frosts did not affect winter crops in Russia
Freezing weather in the first half of January did not have negative influence on winter crops in Russia, informed the Hydrometeorological Center.
Moreover, cold snap was even positive taking to account sufficient snow cover.
According to the Hydrometeorological Center, only 3% of winter crops were in poor condition when wintering started, against 9% year ago.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January, Russia to export nearly 2.5 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans
16:00
-
USA prolonged the economic sanctions against Russia for one year
13:50
-
Russia has to significantly increase grain export volumes in the second half of 2016/17 MY - Rusagrotrans
January 18, 16:50
-
Russia: in the second week of January, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains
January 18, 11:50
-
In 2016/17 MY, Russia to have record total supply of sunflower seed - APK-Inform
January 17, 17:00