Yesterday, 11:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 734

January frosts did not affect winter crops in Russia

Freezing weather in the first half of January did not have negative influence on winter crops in Russia, informed the Hydrometeorological Center.

Moreover, cold snap was even positive taking to account sufficient snow cover.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, only 3% of winter crops were in poor condition when wintering started, against 9% year ago.

