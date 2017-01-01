Agrinews

Ukraine increased number of flaxseed processors

High demand on the global market of flaxseed and its by-products stimulates Ukrainian oilseed processors to work with the oilseed, as well as increase the production of flaxseed oil and meal/cake.

Thus, the Director of LLC Yablunetske grain receiving station, Evgeny Buydenko reported that during several recent years the Ukrainian market demonstrated increasing of supply of the oilseed raw materials which became the main reason for interest in flaxseed processing by many companies. Therefore, Ukraine increased number of companies which started growing the oilseed during recent years. In 2016, LLC Yablunetske grain receiving station started processing flaxseed for the first time.

The demand for flaxseed by-products, primarily on the foreign market, became another reason for the interest in the oilseed, E.Buydenko said. He expects that flaxseed will become a permanent product for oilseed processing on the Ukrainian market.

