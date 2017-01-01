Ukraine exported 4.8 mln tonnes of barley in 2016
In 2016, Ukraine exported 4.8 mln tonnes of barle, up 170 thsd tonnes compared with 2015, informed the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
Barley export declined in monetary terms to 665.94 mln USD, against 768.77 mln USD in 2015. Saudi Arabia imported the grain at the sum of 279.68 mln USD, Libya – 110.68 mln USD, and China – 41.55 mln USD.
Ukraine produced 9.4 mln tonnes of barley in 2016, with the average yield at 3.3 t/ha.
